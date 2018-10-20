Buzdar approves increase in number of Arazi centres

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved increase in the number of Arazi centres under the land record management system in the province.

He approved it in meeting at Chief Minister’s Office on Friday. While according approval to increase in the number of Arazi centres, the chief minister said the scope of the centres would be extended to the level of Kanogoi in phases. In the first phase, 102 new Arazi centres will be established at the level of kanogoi. The meeting also decided that 20 vans would be procured to make them mobile Arazi centres. These mobile Arazi centre will be sent to the far-flung and remote areas according to the requirements of the people. Usman Buzdar said that instructions had been issued to identify land for establishment of new Arazi centres. Work will be done speedily to establish the centre soon, he added.

He maintained that the increased number of Arazi centres would provide relief to the public. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to constitute a technical committee to deal with the van procurement process.

Provincial Ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, P&D chairman and the officers concerned also present. UNICEF: Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas has said students will be sensitised about healthy lifestyle principles along with imparting quality education in public sector schools so they could remain protected from different diseases. He hoped that the students would also educate their family members about it. Reforms in schools are part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf agenda. The minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of UNICEF. He said a comprehensive programme was being introduced and students would also be educated about sports and a healthy lifestyle.

The clean and green programme is also aimed to promote a healthy environment in the society. It is imperative that literacy rate should be increased sufficiently so as to materialise the dream of a new Pakistan, said the minister.

Similarly, child labour should be completely eradicated. He said international best practices would be introduced in schools so our students could proactively participate in development of society as well as the country. He hoped that introduction of IT would help students to be aware of the latest educational concepts. The delegation apprised the minister about WASH programme.