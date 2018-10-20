Pressure-free: Kim grabs outright Shanghai LPGA lead

SHANGHAI: Kim Sei-young reeled off four birdies in a row to grab the outright lead at the halfway stage of the inaugural Buick LPGA Shanghai on Friday.

The South Korean leads by one shot from overnight leader Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Danielle Kang of the United States.Kim, ranked 15th in the world, nailed birdies on holes six to nine on the way to 67.

She sits top of the pile on 10 under after the opening two rounds, but with Ariya and Kang hot on her heels.Kim said she was enjoying playing without pressure in China, having finished tied 21st last week at the Hana Bank Championship on home soil.

“When I think too much, I play badly,” said the 25-year-old.“In my country, I thought too much, there was too much pressure and I wanted so much to win.”World number two Ariya stayed in firm contention with a 69 to go with her opening 66.Co-sanctioned by the US LPGA and the China LPGA, the new Shanghai event becomes just the second official LPGA tournament staged in China.