Umar smacks ton to help HBL dominate opening day

KARACHI: Discarded international Umar Akmal blasted a solid 129 to enable Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to reach 334-4 in their first innings at close on the opening day of their do-or-die four-day Pool A last round outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Friday.

The 28-year-old, who has been out of Pakistan team for several reasons, hit 12 fours and one six in his precious 14th first-class century.He added 148 in the fourth wicket association with Ramiz Aziz who was batting on 67 for which he faced 101 balls and having hit nine fours.

Earlier, Mohammad Waqas (57) and skipper Imran Farhat (54) added 103 for the second wicket partnership to strengthen the base.Waqas clobbered three fours from 151 balls. Farhat, a former Test opener, smacked nine fours from 74 deliveries.

Fast bowler Atif Jabbar picked 3-73.Meanwhile, in Pool B vital showdown at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, medium fast bowler Syed Touseeq Shah picked 5-75 and left-arm pacer Saad Altaf claimed 4-70 to enable Rawalpindi to dismiss Multan for 212 in 57.1 overs in their first innings.

Opener Zeeshan Ashraf was the real rescuer of his side as he blasted 101 off 123 balls to single-handedly take his side to a respectable total.Zeeshan hit 17 fours and one six in his gritty knock. He added 97 runs for the opening stand with Usman Liaquat (27). Yousuf Babar then offered good resistance, scoring 41 off 91 deliveries which carried five fours. Rawalpindi were 56-1, in response, at stumps.

In Pool B encounter at the LCCA Ground Lahore, Karachi Whites, who have already made it to the Super Eight stage, conceded a 17-run lead to Lahore Blues. In reply to Lahore Blues’ first innings total of 128 all out, Karachi Whites were skittled out for only 111.

Stumper Mohammad Hasan top-scored with 30 hitting four fours and one six. Saad Ali (28) and Mohammad Sami (23) were the other prominent contributors.Discarded international fast bowler Aizaz Cheema picked 6-40. Bilawal Iqbal, also a pacer, claimed 4-32.

Lahore Blues were 11 without loss in their second innings at close.After being invited to bat, Lahore Blues batsmen failed to deliver at their own backyard and perished for a small total in 39 overs.

Saad Nasim was the only batsman who showed some discipline, hitting 31 off 18 balls which featured two fours and one six.Medium pacer Waqar Anwar got 3-35. Fast bowler Adeel Malik, Mohammad Sami and Abdullah Muqaddam captured two wickets each.

Holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were bowled out for 216 in their first innings by Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in their Pool A fixture at KRL Stadium Rawalpindi in a sort of practice match as both the sides are already through to the next round.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq struck a patient 66 for which the former Pakistan skipper faced 131 balls. The veteran batsman smacked 11 fours and one six. Naeemuddin hit 40 off 61 deliveries, smashing seven fours. Haris Asif (4-66) and Saadat Hussain (3-48) bowled well.

KRL were 26-1, in reply, in their first innings at close.In Pool A fixture at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Peshawar were bowled out for 235 in their first innings by FATA. Skipper Israrullah did a fine job with the willow, hammering unbeaten 133 off 165 balls to single-handedly guide his side to a respectable total.

The left-handed batsman hit 20 fours and three sixes in his sixth first-class hundred.Discarded international Mohammad Talha (3-83) and spinner Asif Afridi (3-32) bowled tightly.

FATA, in response, were 96-3 with Basit Afridi batting on 40 which had seven fours. Samiulah, who came to bat at No 3, got retired hurt when on 20. Spinner Sajid Khan captured 2-19.

In Pool A clash at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Ali Sarfraz smashed 102 off 181 balls with 15 fours to enable Islamabad to reach 293-4 in their first innings at close against Lahore Whites. Rizwan Ali scored 56. Rohail Nazir was at the crease on 50. Waqas Ahmed claimed 3-105.

In Pool B meeting at Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) reached 231-6 against Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). Anas Mustafa hit 75 and Munir-ur-Rehman Tahami chipped in with 46.

Azhar Attari got 3-38 and Umar Amin captured 2-48.In Pool B encounter at Marghzar Ground Islamabad, WAPDA rode on fine batting from stumper Bismillah Khan (75), Ayaz Tasawar (58) and Kamran Akmal (50) to post 289 all out in their first innings against PTV.Medium pacer Azharullah picked 5-96. Aamir Jamal claimed 3-50.PTV were 22 without loss in their first innings, in reply, when bails were drawn.