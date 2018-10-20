Two indicted in Naimat Randhawa murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has indicted two suspects, Kazim Abbas Rizvi and Nauman Ahmed, under an amended charge-sheet in the murder case of special public prosecutor Naimat Ali Randhawa.

Advocate Randhawa was murdered in September 2013 at the time he was acting as a special public prosecutor in the case of the murder of Wali Khan Babar, a Geo TV reporter. The prosecutor and his son, Tauqeer Randhawa, were shot in North Nazimabad. The son, however, survived the attack.

The two suspects, who allegedly belonged to the Unit-187 of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), pleaded not guilty. The ATC issued notices to the investigation officer and prosecution witnesses to record their statements. Three other men accused of the murder have already been declared proclaimed offenders by the court concerned. They include Azizullah, Abdul alias Danish and Ghufran alias Sindhi who are also allegedly affiliated with the MQM.

In April 2014, the case was transferred to a court in Sukkur owing to security issues but was later transferred back to a court inside the Karachi Central Prison.