Vehicles’ registration without driving licence barred

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered the excise and taxation department to stop registration of vehicles to applicants having no driving licence.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi also summoned secretary excise department for Friday (today) to assist the court on implementation of the restriction.

Hearing a petition moved by civil society member Abdullah Malik, the judge expressed concern over registration of the vehicles in the name of those having no driving licences.

Petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique told the court that driving without licences was one of the main reasons behind 70 per cent road accidents in the city. He requested the court to impose a ban on registration of vehicles without driving licences.

In a separate matter, Justice Qureshi summoned representatives of motorcycle manufacturing companies to discuss provision of good quality helmets to buyers of motorcycles.

The judge observed that the motorcycle manufacturing companies should play their role in safety of citizens.

Representing his petition, Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry said the companies had been earning billions of rupees but not contributing towards public safety. He said the companies should be ordered to provide a complimentary helmet to buyer of their bike.

Justice Qureshi admitted the petition for regular hearing and summoned representatives of the motorcycle manufacturing companies for October 24.