Bid to smuggle falcons foiled

LAKKI MARWAT: The Wildlife Department employees foiled a bid to smuggle falcons to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab and seized the precious birds from a passenger bus on Thursday.

Divisional Forest Officer, Wildlife, Rehmatullah Khan Marwat, told journalists that after receiving information about the possible attempt of birds smuggling, he formed a team to foil the bid. He said a team, headed by Range Officer Mir Aslam Khan, seized three falcons from a passenger bus at Wanda Banochi Checkpost near Darra Pezu Town. “The bus was going to Peshawar from Multan,” said the official, adding that the birds were kept in wooden boxes and concealed in hidden parts of the vehicle. He added that a case was registered against the driver under the relevant section of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Bannu Muhammad Karim Khan has called upon the policemen to extend all-out assistance to the people to solve their day to day affairs under one window style in the police assistance line (PAL).