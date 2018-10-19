PHC stays admission process in medical colleges

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday stayed admission process of the medical colleges of the province till cross checking of the papers by professors of the University of Peshawar.

A division bench headed by Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan also directed the Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to look into the affairs of ETEA. The court directed the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar to cross-check the medical college entry test papers and submit the report within three weeks. The bench also ordered the removal of the committee of teachers from ETEA, who had prepared and checked the entry test papers as none of the teachers, who appeared in the court, could defend the answers which the students have declared as incorrect. The orders were passed in the writ petition of Arooj Kundi, who informed the court that at least six MCQs in the test have been wrongly adjudged by the ETEA as the answer given in key were incorrect due to which she has lost 20 marks and due to ETEA, she has lost the chance to take admission in top medical college of the province.

During hearing, the court asked Syed Sikandar Shah, additional advocate general, to explain the view of the KP government on the issue and what are they doing to provide justice to students.

He submitted that ETEA is an autonomous body, therefore, the government doesn’t want to interfere into it. The bench remarked that injustice with the students is going just under the watchful eyes of chief minister and chief secretary. They have to interfere and direction was issued to the chief secretary to submit his report on the issue to the court.