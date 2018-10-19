Rangers DG calls on CM

LAHORE: Director General Rangers Punjab Major General Saqib Mahmood Malik called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.

The chief minister congratulated Major General Saqib Mahmood on assuming the new assignment and extended good wishes to him. He also presented a gift of traditional stick of DG Khan to him. The chief minister appreciated the services rendered by Rangers in the whole country, especially the metropolis of Karachi.

Meanwhile, Proprietor and Deputy Chairman of Hashoo Group Murtaza Hashwani called on Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. The chief minister said that tourism sector would be developed on modern lines. He said that green expanse of Fort Munro and Sulaiman Mountain will be developed to encourage tourism. Similarly, the vast outback of Cholistan desert will be developed to make it attractive for the tourists. Murtaza Hashwani appreciated the steps taken by the PTI government for the promotion of tourism.