Fri October 19, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Amir dropped for Aussies T20 rubber

LAHORE: The national selection committee has called an uncapped pacer Waqas Maqsood in the Pakistan’s Twenty20 squad to face Australia while out of form Mohammad Amir has failed to impress selectors despite his return to domestic cricket.

Left-arm quick Maqsood had an impressive session with Pakistan A against New Zealand’s second string that earned him a call for a full international debut.Amir took 3-33 in a T20 victory over Australia in Harare back in July, but was left out of the three-match series in the United Arab Emirates.

On the other hand, Imad Wasim is set to make his first T20 international appearance for a year after the all-rounder was recalled on the back of making a century for Islamabad against Peshawar on Tuesday.Batsman Babar Azam is also back in the fold, with Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Sohail missing out.

The selection committee headed by Inzamamul Haq announced the 15-member team after consultation with Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Head Coach Mickey.The 3-match T-20I series against Australia will be played on October 24, 26 and 28, 2018 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

“Waqas Maqsood has been drafted in the T-20 squad after his recent performances in the domestic cricket and playing for Pakistan ‘A’ team in the recent series. Similarly, Imad Wasim makes a comeback in the team after his form and fitness was monitored by the selection committee during the current domestic matches, “concludes Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq.

The first of three T20 internationals will be staged in Abu Dhabi next Wednesday.Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, M Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood and Faheem Ashraf.

