Ariya seizes early lead in inaugural Shanghai event

SHANGHAI: World number two Ariya Jutanugarn shot a blemish-free 66 to take the first-round lead in the inaugural Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament on Thursday.

The Thai golfer, who took the US Women’s Open crown earlier this year and is gunning for her fourth win of the season, birdied holes four through six to start hot and cruise to six-under for the day.

Kim Sei-young of South Korea and Danielle Kang of the United States tied for second after each posted a 5-under 67 at the par-72 Qi Zhong Garden Golf Club.Co-sanctioned by the US LPGA and the China LPGA, the new Shanghai event becomes just the second official LPGA tournament staged in China.