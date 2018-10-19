Fri October 19, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 19, 2018

Former Masters champion Willett in early hunt in S Korea

JEJU, South Korea: Former Masters champion Danny Willett got into the hunt early at the CJ Cup in South Korea on Thursday.

The Englishman has not won a tournament since his shock 2016 success at Augusta National, but was joint second with a three-under 69 in the first round of the US$9.5 million US PGA tournament.Chez Reavie of the US was in front by one shot after a chilly and blustery day at the Club at Nine Bridges on the tourist island of Jeju, with South Korea’s Kim Si-Woo tied with Willett.

Willett hit every fairway and missed just one green, taking 31 putts on his round.“It’s nice to get a score like that on a day where it’s easy to get on the wrong side of the par and kind of let things get to you,” said the 31-year-old. “In these conditions, it’s as good as you can ask for.”

During his prolonged dry spell, Willett has gone through several coaching and caddie changes.“It’d be nice to get a win but it’s also satisfying working as hard as you can and seeing the results, even just day to day,” he said.

Kim made a double bogey at only the second hole, but recovered with six birdies over the rest of his round, with just one more bogey.Defending champion Justin Thomas was tied for 33rd and five shots off the lead after a 73.

