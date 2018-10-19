KP Police start computerisation of criminals record

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department has started computerisation of complete record of criminals involved in heinous crimes and released from different jails across the province for a strict vigil on their movement and activities.

An official communiqué said the computerisation of the record had been initiated on the direction of the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mahsud.

It said that the Peshawar police had computerised so far data of 3,036 criminals who after completion of their imprisonment set free from jails.

Similarly, the Mardan police completed computerisation of data of 692 criminals, Charsadda 512, Nowshera 723, Swabi 567, Buner 343, Lower Dir 1050, Chitral 93, Abbottabad 68, Haripur 437, Mansehra 528, Battagram 3, Kohat, 334, Karak 164, Bannu 542, Lakki Marwat 140 and DI Khan 335.

The communiqué said all crimes and criminal data along with fingerprints, CNIC, mobile numbers and past criminal records are readily available to the police officers throughout the province.

It said that analysis of any particular incident had to be done in a very short time through various information technology gadgetry i.e VVS, IVS, CRVS etc, utilizing the data collected through CIA.