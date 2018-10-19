Special assistant receives briefing on UET centre

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science & Technology and Information Technology (ST& IT) Kamran Khan Bangash visited US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.
Director of Science and Technology Directorate, Dr Khalid Khan, accompanied the special assistant who was briefed by UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Iftikhar Hussain on the USPCAS-E.
Founding Director, Dr. Najeebullah delivered a detailed presentation about the role of USPCAS-E and its achievements so far in the field of energy. He said the USPCAS-E was carrying out research work in the field of Renewable Energy, Thermal Systems Engineering, Energy Policy and Electrical Engineering System.
Kamran Bangash commended the work of USPCAS-E. He praised the efforts of USAID for addressing the challenges of energy sector by establishing specialized higher education institutes in the region.
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science & Technology and Information Technology (ST& IT) Kamran Khan Bangash visited US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.
Director of Science and Technology Directorate, Dr Khalid Khan, accompanied the special assistant who was briefed by UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Iftikhar Hussain on the USPCAS-E.
Founding Director, Dr. Najeebullah delivered a detailed presentation about the role of USPCAS-E and its achievements so far in the field of energy. He said the USPCAS-E was carrying out research work in the field of Renewable Energy, Thermal Systems Engineering, Energy Policy and Electrical Engineering System.
Kamran Bangash commended the work of USPCAS-E. He praised the efforts of USAID for addressing the challenges of energy sector by establishing specialized higher education institutes in the region.
Comments