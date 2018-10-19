Special assistant receives briefing on UET centre

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science & Technology and Information Technology (ST& IT) Kamran Khan Bangash visited US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

Director of Science and Technology Directorate, Dr Khalid Khan, accompanied the special assistant who was briefed by UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Iftikhar Hussain on the USPCAS-E.

Founding Director, Dr. Najeebullah delivered a detailed presentation about the role of USPCAS-E and its achievements so far in the field of energy. He said the USPCAS-E was carrying out research work in the field of Renewable Energy, Thermal Systems Engineering, Energy Policy and Electrical Engineering System.

Kamran Bangash commended the work of USPCAS-E. He praised the efforts of USAID for addressing the challenges of energy sector by establishing specialized higher education institutes in the region.