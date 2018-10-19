Fri October 19, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Robbers on the rampage

LAHORE: Robbers continued their spree in the city on Thursday, depriving citizens of their valuables including cash and gold ornaments worth millions of rupees.

Robbers looted cash and cell phones from customers sitting in a restaurant in the limits of Isampura, cash and a cell phone from Intezar in Lower Mall, gold ornaments from the wife of Faisal in Ichhra, Rs 50,000 and a cell phone from Khawaja in North Cantt, cash and a cell phone from Hamza in Shafiqabad, gold ornaments from the mother of Majeed in Misri Shah, Rs 5 lakhs from a citizen in Township, a handbag and a cell phone from Aneela in Shadman, Rs 150,000 from Kaleem in Harbanspura, gold ornaments and cell phones from the family of Faisal in Islampura, cash and a cell phone from one Abid Hussain in Factory Area, Rs 5 lakhs from one Aslam in Johar Town, Rs 3 lakhs from a citizen in Raiwind and Rs 5 lakhs from a shop in Shalimar.

bikes seized: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff, Model Town, claimed to have arrested two members of a gang involved in bike thefts and recovered 19 stolen bikes worth Rs 1 million, master keys and illegal weapons from them on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Hassan Masih and Ali Raza.

Community policing: Additional IG (retd) Ghalib Ali Bandesha has asked the police to promote community policing, moral values and improved public dealing. He was addressing police officers and officials at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines as part of the ongoing series of special lectures.

