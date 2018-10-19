Musical event marks Austrian National Day

LAHORE: To celebrate the Austrian National Day the Austrian Embassy jointly organised with the Lahore Arts Council a musical event titled “musical journey with the Kusimanten” enthralled people of Lahore with their mesmerising and thrilling performance at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday evening.

Famous Austrian band Kusimanten founded by three Austrian girls. The girls DeeLinde, Marie-There's Härtel, and Tamara Lukasheva, first met in 2014, and then these three musicians immediately decided to make music together. However, it must be said that being sisters, two of them (Marie- Theres Härtel and deeLinde) had met previous to that and in fact co-founded and spearhead the internationally acclaimed group Netnakisum. Tamara entered the picture through their mutual friend, the renowned German jazz trumpet player Matthias Schriefl. Marie- Theres had a fascination for combining Tamara´s exceptional voice with the sister´s powerfully, eloquent string double act (viola and cello) and thus, Kusimanten was born. They successfully debuted later in 2014 at the "Wiener Konzerthaus", which they followed up with their first recording in early 2015.

Director Arts and Culture Mr Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi while expressing his view about the event said, it is the prime objective of Alhamra to arrange such events to exploring and promoting the cultural values of Pakistan, both locally and internationally. The cultural events were featured performances by Austrian band Kusimanten, who performed with the Jughal Bandi with renowned sitarist Ustad Nafees Ahmed and Ustad Muhammad Waqas on (Tabla). It was a traditional cultural performance for the citizens of Lahore as part of Alhamra’s efforts to constantly strengthen cultural linkages between Pakistani and Austrian people. The cultural events were attended by a huge audience.

Our correspondent adds: Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Brigitta Blaha called on Punjab acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Governor's House here Thursday. Austrian Counsel General Mr Sarmad Amin also accompanied her. On this occasion, views were exchanged regarding security situation in the region, improving bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said both the countries have friendly relations whereas there is need for further enhancing bilateral trade and trade activities; Pakistan is a peace-loving country particularly there are vast opportunities for investment in the Punjab. The Austrian ambassador said that Pakistan has been the hardest hit country by terrorism but it has controlled it very soon, Austria highly valued this effort of Pakistan, he concluded.