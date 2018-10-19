Delay in waste lifting causing health, environment issues

LAHORE : Delay in carrying out in-time waste lifting is causing serious health and environmental problems in the provincial metropolis as Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has failed to do the job.

Senior Minister Aleem Khan has recently given a three-day deadline to the LWMC bosses to clean the city; otherwise, go home. However, the warning of Senior Minister worked a little and high officers of LWMC, who used to sit in air-conditioned offices, came out in the field and LWMC MD paid surprise visits to different city localities and suspended Zonal officer Gulberg Zakir Gondal, issued show cause to Assistant Manager Operation, Ch Aslam, and Supervisor of Union Council 141 was also suspended over poor performance. Furthermore, Zonal Officer of Aziz Bhatti Town Rana Asif and Assistant Manager Operation Hamza bin Masood was issued warning letters.

On the other hand, majority of city localities especially commercial areas and markets like Johar Town, G-Block Market, Township Main Bazaar, Madina Market, Karim Block, Umer Chowk, Jillani Road, Link Road Shalimar, Chauburji, Green Town Main Bazaar, Ichhra, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Barkat Market, Gol Bagh Shadbagh and etc are turned into dumping grounds as there was no second time lifting of municipal waste. Shopkeepers of these areas also alleged that no late night road sweeping was being done in their areas and especially on Saturday and Sunday first time waste lifting was also delayed.

In-time clearance of waste from city roads has become a common man’s dream despite the fact that the Punjab government is spending over Rs13 billion annually to achieve the goal of Clean Lahore. A senior LWMC official on anonymity said the government is very upset over the declining standards of waste lifting and cleanliness in the provincial capital.

He said Aleem Khan who is personally looking after the situation was also very upset over the cleanliness standards and has already warned the LWMC MD and General Manager (Operations), LWMC to control the situation; otherwise, be ready to go home.

Citizens questioned that who is responsible for the second shift cleanliness and waste lifting. They said scattered garbage, if not lifted, spreads in the area with air and starts decomposition resulting in increased air and soil pollution.

The concept of establishing LWMC was to ensure disposal of waste in a scientific manner but the company has completely failed in this task as it still is dumping waste in open, which is damaging underground water aquifer of the city.

Environmental experts said scattered garbage on the city roads causes serious health problems. The stinky and unhygienic atmosphere bothers commuters, especially pedestrians using footpaths along the roads. As garbage gets dried and changes into dust particles, it becomes a part of the air as speeding vehicles move it, people inhale these particles and fall victim to various diseases, they added. One can also witness mounds of dirty plastic bags, filth and other garbage in open plots of residential and commercial areas of many residential areas, which are also one of the main causes of blockage of drainage and sewer system.

On the other hand, LWMC MD Farrukh Qayyum paid a surprise visit to multiple areas of the city to ensure cleanliness. LWMC initiated special Zero Waste operation in the city. LWMC MD along with all senior management of the company is monitoring zero-waste operation. GM Operation Sohail Malik and other officials remained in the field with MD LWMC.

In parallel to Zero-Waste Operation LWMC is strictly observing zero-tolerance. As per the instructions of Senior Minister Local Government, Aleem Khan, LWMC MD ordered all LWMC operational staff to monitor zero-waste operation and also strictly directed senior officials of Turk contractors to remain in the field and ensure proper zero-waste operation.

Negligence from officer or worker will be dealt with strictly as conveyed by the MD. Misri Shah, Gulberg Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Samanabad Town, Wagah Town, Johar Town, followed by other areas, were visited by the LWMC MD and officials. The MD stated that it is our prime responsibility and priority to provide best cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore, no worker or officer will be leaving for home until the zero waste operation is completed.

GM Operations Sohail Malik said that LWMC is not going to tolerate any sort of negligence in the field and in this regard strict compliance of order is being made. At the same time, we appeal to the citizens of Lahore to cooperate with LWMC and dispose of their waste properly in bins.