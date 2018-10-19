JI for seeking public opinion on new LG system

LAHORE: JI has demanded that the proposed new system of local government and the district councils should be subjected to open discussion and consultation of the representatives of political parties, leaders of public opinion and media before bringing in parliament for legislation.

In a statement on Thursday, JI naib ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha said the proposal of direct election of district council chairman needed thorough consideration. He said the country was having a parliamentary form of government and not a presidential form of government. Therefore, he said, the system of direct vote for millions of people in every district was not possible and it would become another system only meant for the wealthy people.

Farid Piracha said the idea of having a village council was good but giving general councillors the right to elect five other members would amount to nominations and instead of election which was negation of democracy and only promotes corruption and nepotism. Similarly, he said right of chief minister to suspend a Nazim was the negation of the spirit of democratic nature of local bodies. He said some other ways could be suggested for creating a check and balance system for the local bodies.