Karachi’s waste

Karachi’s garbage crisis is partly due to residents’ carelessness and wrongdoings. People living in apartments dump solid waste right in the middle of road. Waste materials left on the streets are then set on fire.

This process creates highly poisonous gas which contributes to environmental pollution. The Karachi Municipality Corporation (KMC) and the Sindh government should work together to resolve the issue and take steps to keep the city clean.

Basharat Aslam

Karachi