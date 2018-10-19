Fri October 19, 2018
Business

October 19, 2018

NDU team visits stock exchange

KARACHI: A group of National Defence University officers and faculty visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) where they were given briefing on Pakistan’s economy and the working of the PSX, a statement said on Thursday.

The delegation was also briefed about the steps to improve the performance, the investor-base and the regulatory framework of the PSX, it added. The NDU team was led by Brigadier Muhammad Arshad (Retd), whereas the PSX was represented by Chairman of the Board Sulaiman S Mehdi, and a board member Ahmed Chinoy.

The PSX chairman briefed about the outline of the immense potential Pakistan holds by virtue of its strategic location and the various sectors of the economy, which are still at a nascent stage of development.

He also reiterated the fact that Pakistan is rich in natural resources. This places it as a prime destination for investment not only from a local investor perspective, but also for the foreign investors.

