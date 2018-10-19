Hubco appoints CEO of HPHL

KARACHI: Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) has announced the appointment of Ruhail Mohammad as CEO of Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL), effective from December 1, 2018, a statement said on Thursday.

Ruhail would be spearheading development of Hubco’s future growth power and water projects, the statement added. HUbco currently produces 1,601MW through its three plants located at Hub, Narowal and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Hubco is the only power producer in Pakistan which is executing three projects worth over $3.0 billion listed in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; namely 1,320MW imported coal-based China Power Hub Generation Company at Hub; 330MW Thar lignite-based Thar Energy at Thar, and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Block II of Thar Coal Field.

Ruhail Mohammed was previously the CEO of Engro Fertilizers Limited. In the past, Ruhail has also held the positions of chief financial officer of Engro Corporation Limited and the chief executive officer of Engro Powergen Limited.