Thu October 18, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile 'better than' Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a 'dog' admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

October 18, 2018

Dual nationality: SC disqualifies two PML-N senators

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disqualified two senators namely Saadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar under Article-63 (1)(c) for having dual nationality.

A seven-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding dual nationality of the parliamentarians. The bench observed that Saadia Abbasi, sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had American nationality whereas Haroon Akhtar had Canadian nationality.

Both senators belonged to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The decision was made after hearing the arguments placed by the litigants’ counsels at length. After the verdict, the apex court directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify them.

Saadia Abbasi, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq and Chaudhry Sarwar, are said to possess dual nationalities. In the interim order, the senators-elect were allowed to vote in the Senate elections for chairman and deputy chairman held on March 12. However, Senator Nuzhat and Chaudhry Sarwar had given up their dual nationalities and apex court had directed them to submit a certificate in this regard. The court had directed the foreign ministry to verify Chaudhry Sarwar’s details from the British foreign office within six weeks.

Comments

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a 'dog' admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral