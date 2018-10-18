Asad Umar for NAB probe into Abraaj issue

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should launch an inquiry after a US newspaper’s story alleged that Abraaj co-founder offered $20million to secure Sharif brothers’ cooperation in the sale of firm’s stake in K-Electric.

Talking to a private news channel, the finance minister said that NAB should investigate the matter and bring culprits to book. “Normally NAB investigates such matters and in current circumstances, you know if we (the government) start investigating it through the FIA, they (the Sharif brothers) may also call it (the inquiry) a political witch-hunt,” said Asad Umar in an intervew to a private TV channel. “If you ask me, I will urge PM Imran Khan to request the NAB to initiate an inquiry in this matter,” he added.

The minister said he was not in the know of any funding, or otherwise, by the Abraaj group to the PTI. He said Arif Naqvi attended several meeting in the prime minister’s house. Abraaj runs a private equity firm in world and Naqvi who is an experienced Pakistani was consulted.