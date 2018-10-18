Thu October 18, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Five million in five years

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

National

BR
Bureau report
October 18, 2018

Private schools in Peshawar fined for violating rules

PESHAWAR: Upon receipt of complaints from parents and the general public, a team of KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has fined several schools. The team was headed by the Authority's Director (operations) Riaz Bahar, says a press release. The release said the Allied School, Chamkani Branch in Peshawar, failed to provide registration documents and capitation fee was also being charged by the school.

The school was fined to the tune of Rs60,000 (Rs50,000 for operating without registration and Rs10,000 for the collectionof capitation fee). The Cambridge School (High Session), Hayatabad, failed to provide the vehicle fitness certificate(s) that are obtained from the Transport Department. Therefore, the school was fined Rs10,000.

The Roots Millennium School, Hayatabad failed to provide registration documents and capitation fee was also being charged by the school. Therefore, the school was fined Rs60,000 (Rs50,000 for operating without registration and Rs10,000 for the collection of capitation fee). Also, the Pegasus School System, Hayatabad, was charging capitation fee from the students and hence it was fined Rs1,000.

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

India's five-star fight goes viral

