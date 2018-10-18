tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Sandal Bar Police Wednesday registered a murder case against five people on charges of killing their woman relative in Chak 61/JB.
Accused Rehan Ali, Yasmin, Hafizan Bibi, Muhammad Siddique and Muhammad Bashir, in-laws of Shamim Akhtar, had strangled her over a financial issue.
FAISALABAD: Sandal Bar Police Wednesday registered a murder case against five people on charges of killing their woman relative in Chak 61/JB.
Accused Rehan Ali, Yasmin, Hafizan Bibi, Muhammad Siddique and Muhammad Bashir, in-laws of Shamim Akhtar, had strangled her over a financial issue.
Comments