Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHF moves to get Rs82m special grant

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has made yet another move by sending a request to the government for a special grant of Rs82 million to run the federation’s affairs.

The fresh request was sent in the backdrop of recent move that saw the federation seeking help of Rs200 million from the caretaker government of Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk.The caretaker government had turned down that request in the wake of poor back-to-back performances by the national team.

The fresh request was forwarded by the PHF this month through Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). “Yes, we have received a request from the federation for Rs82 million special grant for proper functioning of the federation,” an IPC ministry official, when approached, said.

He added that the request is pending with the ministry. “Gone are the days when the PHF used to get money without any performance or accountability. Now they have been told to furnish all the details of spending of heavy amount given by the federal and provincial governments during the last three years.

“After getting all the details from the federation we would be in a position to say anything final,” the official said.“How can we move ahead unless and until we know exactly as what has happened in the past? How much amount (normal and special) grant the federation has received during the last three years and where it had been spent.”

‘The News’ has learnt that move to get the grant had been initiated on the behest of PM Imran Khan’s Karachi-based special assistant. That PTI official is said to have closely associated with Pakistan team head coach Hasan Sardar.

“You cannot rule out Hasan Sardar taking over some important post in the PHF in coming days. If Hasan Sardar succeeds in helping out PHF through this PTI official, he may be elevated to some important post in days to come,” the source said.

Reports suggested that the PHF accounts during the last three years have seen over Rs750 million transactions.“The figures coming out of the PHF offices are staggering. Such a huge amount is enough to run the federation for ten years. Such a heavy amount has never been allocated to the federation within three years,” a former player, when contacted, said.

‘The News’ has learnt that a whopping amount of Rs600 million has been given to the PHF in shape of normal and special grants during the last three years. These grants came from federal and provincial governments. Rest of the amount was gathered through other sources.

“The government cannot afford any more special grants at a time when results are not coming. The PHF has been given everything they demanded during the last three years, still no positive change has been seen in the standard. Instead the team that was ranked sixth three to four years back is now struggling to maintain their 13th rank,” the official said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral