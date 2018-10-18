Thu October 18, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2018

Share

Home economics college set to get own building

Islamabad: The Federal Government College of Home Economics and Management Sciences is set to get own building in F-11/1. The college is currently functioning in its parent institution, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls, F-7/2.

"Since its opening in 1989, our college has expanded manifold. It needs a separate building. As our own building is almost in place, we'll move here by the end of the year," Principal Sadia Ashraf told parliamentary secretary for education Wajiha Akram during a Green Day function on the new F-11/1 campus here.

The teachers and students of the Federal Government College of Home Economics and Management Sciences (FGCHEMS) attended the function in large numbers. Principal Sadia Ashraf said the FGCHEMS had been giving the girls wider educational and professional avenues. She said the college had a very well qualified and experienced faculty offering quality education to the girls of the capital city.

The parliamentary secretary for education appreciated the significance, value, and potential of Home Economics education for the betterment of the life of individuals, families and society. She encouraged students to contribute to the progress of the country by getting more and more education.

Ms Akram mixed with the students and exchanged thoughts with them on various topics. The students were inspired by her lively and friendly interaction with them. The parliamentary secretary later planted a Magnolia sapling on the campus.

