Railways earn Rs1 billion extra

Islamabad: Due to uphill effort of Sh. Rasheed Ahmad, Federal Minister for Railways, Pakistan Railways generated additional Rs1 billion in first 50 days of the new government. According to official spokesperson, Ms Duria Aamir from August 2017 to October 2017, Pakistan Railways earned Rs5.7 bn. In contrast, from August 2018 to October 2018, it earned Rs6.7 bn. It is the proof that Sh. Rasheed Ahmad is taking the institution on right track. In these 50 days the capability of Pakistan Railways to earn revenue has increased a lot, she said.