Pascal wins Tour of Guangxi 2nd stage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHANGHAI: Germany cyclist Pascal Ackermann took the second stage of the Tour de Guangxi in southern China on Wednesday.
Ackerman, of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won in 3hrs 18min 58sec, ahead of Fabio Jakobsen of Quick-Step Floors and first-stage winner Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo. The Dutchman Groenewegen remains on top in the overall standings, four seconds ahead of both Ackermann and Jakobsen.
The 145-km (90-mile) second stage ran along the coast of the Gulf of Tonkin between the cities of Beihai and Qinzhou. Cyclists are expected to face their biggest challenge on Stage 5, a 212km route from Liuzhou to Guilin taking in some rugged roads and three climbs. The six-stage race in Guangxi, a region bordering on Vietnam, is the final stop on this year’s UCI World Tour.
Tour of Guangxi standings: Stage: 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER/Bora-Hansgrohe) 145km in 3hr 18min 58sec
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED/Quick-Step Floors)
3. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo)
4. Lawrence Naesen (BEL/Lotto Soudal)
5. Clement Venturini (FRA/AG2R La Mondial)
Overall Standings: 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) 5hr 40min 29sec
2. Pascal Ackermann (GER/Bora-Hansgrohe) at 4sec
3. Fabio Jakobsen (NED/Quick-Step Floors) at 4sec
4. Silvan Dillier (SUI/AG2R La Mondial) at 6sec
5. Andrey Grivko (UKR/Astana Pro Team) at 6sec.
SHANGHAI: Germany cyclist Pascal Ackermann took the second stage of the Tour de Guangxi in southern China on Wednesday.
Ackerman, of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won in 3hrs 18min 58sec, ahead of Fabio Jakobsen of Quick-Step Floors and first-stage winner Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo. The Dutchman Groenewegen remains on top in the overall standings, four seconds ahead of both Ackermann and Jakobsen.
The 145-km (90-mile) second stage ran along the coast of the Gulf of Tonkin between the cities of Beihai and Qinzhou. Cyclists are expected to face their biggest challenge on Stage 5, a 212km route from Liuzhou to Guilin taking in some rugged roads and three climbs. The six-stage race in Guangxi, a region bordering on Vietnam, is the final stop on this year’s UCI World Tour.
Tour of Guangxi standings: Stage: 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER/Bora-Hansgrohe) 145km in 3hr 18min 58sec
2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED/Quick-Step Floors)
3. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo)
4. Lawrence Naesen (BEL/Lotto Soudal)
5. Clement Venturini (FRA/AG2R La Mondial)
Overall Standings: 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) 5hr 40min 29sec
2. Pascal Ackermann (GER/Bora-Hansgrohe) at 4sec
3. Fabio Jakobsen (NED/Quick-Step Floors) at 4sec
4. Silvan Dillier (SUI/AG2R La Mondial) at 6sec
5. Andrey Grivko (UKR/Astana Pro Team) at 6sec.
Comments