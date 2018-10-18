Pascal wins Tour of Guangxi 2nd stage

SHANGHAI: Germany cyclist Pascal Ackermann took the second stage of the Tour de Guangxi in southern China on Wednesday.

Ackerman, of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won in 3hrs 18min 58sec, ahead of Fabio Jakobsen of Quick-Step Floors and first-stage winner Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo. The Dutchman Groenewegen remains on top in the overall standings, four seconds ahead of both Ackermann and Jakobsen.

The 145-km (90-mile) second stage ran along the coast of the Gulf of Tonkin between the cities of Beihai and Qinzhou. Cyclists are expected to face their biggest challenge on Stage 5, a 212km route from Liuzhou to Guilin taking in some rugged roads and three climbs. The six-stage race in Guangxi, a region bordering on Vietnam, is the final stop on this year’s UCI World Tour.

Tour of Guangxi standings: Stage: 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER/Bora-Hansgrohe) 145km in 3hr 18min 58sec

2. Fabio Jakobsen (NED/Quick-Step Floors)

3. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo)

4. Lawrence Naesen (BEL/Lotto Soudal)

5. Clement Venturini (FRA/AG2R La Mondial)

Overall Standings: 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) 5hr 40min 29sec

2. Pascal Ackermann (GER/Bora-Hansgrohe) at 4sec

3. Fabio Jakobsen (NED/Quick-Step Floors) at 4sec

4. Silvan Dillier (SUI/AG2R La Mondial) at 6sec

5. Andrey Grivko (UKR/Astana Pro Team) at 6sec.