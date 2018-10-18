PHF moves to get Rs82m govt grant

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) makes yet another move to lure government requesting for special grant of Rs 82 million to run federation affairs.

The fresh request was sent in the backdrop of recent move that saw federation seeking a help of Rs 200 million from the caretaker government of Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk. The caretaker government turned down that request in wake of poor back to back performances by the national team.

The fresh request was forwarded by the PHF this month through Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). “Yes, we have received a request from the federation for Rs 82 million special grant for proper functioning of the federation,” an IPC official when approached said.

He confirmed that request is pending with the Ministry. “Gone are the days when the PHF used to get money without any performance or accountability. Now they have been told to furnish all the details of spending of previous heavy amount given by the federal and provincial governments. After getting all the details from the federation we would be in a position to say anything final,” the official said.

He confirmed that request was pending with the Ministry. “How can we move ahead unless and until we know exactly as what has happened in the past? How much amount (normal and special) grant the federation has received during the last three years and where it had been spent.”

The News has learnt that a whopping amount of Rs 600 million has been given to PHF in shape of normal and special grant during the last three years. These grants came from federal and provincial governments. Rest of the amount was gathered through other sources.