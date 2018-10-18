Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHF moves to get Rs82m govt grant

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) makes yet another move to lure government requesting for special grant of Rs 82 million to run federation affairs.

The fresh request was sent in the backdrop of recent move that saw federation seeking a help of Rs 200 million from the caretaker government of Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk. The caretaker government turned down that request in wake of poor back to back performances by the national team.

The fresh request was forwarded by the PHF this month through Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). “Yes, we have received a request from the federation for Rs 82 million special grant for proper functioning of the federation,” an IPC official when approached said.

He confirmed that request is pending with the Ministry. “Gone are the days when the PHF used to get money without any performance or accountability. Now they have been told to furnish all the details of spending of previous heavy amount given by the federal and provincial governments. After getting all the details from the federation we would be in a position to say anything final,” the official said.

He confirmed that request was pending with the Ministry. “How can we move ahead unless and until we know exactly as what has happened in the past? How much amount (normal and special) grant the federation has received during the last three years and where it had been spent.”

The News has learnt that a whopping amount of Rs 600 million has been given to PHF in shape of normal and special grant during the last three years. These grants came from federal and provincial governments. Rest of the amount was gathered through other sources.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral