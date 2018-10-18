Thu October 18, 2018
AFP
October 18, 2018

Christian to play in South African T20 league

JOHANNESBURG: Dan Christian, Samuel Badree and Jeevan Mendis headlined a modest list of international stars drafted into South Africa’s new Mzansi Super League Twenty20 tournament on Wednesday.

Australian all-rounder Christian, Sri Lankan all-rounder Jeevan Mendis and West Indian leg-spinner Badree were signed for 750,000 rand ($52,600) each for the month-long tournament, from November 15 to December 16. They will play for the Jozi Stars, Tshwane Spartans and Cape Town Blitz respectively.

Apart from six international marquee players, who had already been announced, none of the foreign players attracted bids in the the top salary bracket of a million rand during a draw function in Johannesburg.

All the million rand players were South Africans; David Miller, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi and Chris Morris.Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was assigned to Durban Heat.West Indians Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo will play for the Jozi Stars and Paarl Rocks respectively.

Comments

