Abbas wrecks Aussies to put Pakistan on top

KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas continues to be the bane of Australia’s existence.In what was his third five-wicket haul in a burgeoning career of ten Tests, he broke the spine of the Australian batting line-up, as they were bundled out for 145 on day two of the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Abbas, who has troubled the Aussies during the best part of this two-Test series, finished with 5-33.Pakistan, who allowed Australia off the hook in the opening Test in Dubai, then consolidated their lead on the second day of the Test which they need to claim the home series.

Twin fifties from Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali in the final session saw the hosts run to a 281-run lead. Pakistan now stand strong at 144-2 with Azhar not out on 54 for his first half century in the series and Haris Sohail was 17 not out.

With eight wickets in hand Pakistan were in a great position to force a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the first Test ended in a fighting draw in Dubai last week.

Azhar, who fell for disappointing scores of 18, four and 15 in the last three innings, batted with resolve, having so far hit three boundaries.

But it was once again debutant Fakhar Zaman who lifted Pakistan with a brilliant 66 following up his 94 in the first innings, before giving a return catch to Nathan Lyon who took an evasive action but still managed to hold onto the ball.

Zaman hit seven boundaries in an enterprising knock.Zaman said Pakistan were in the driving seat.“Yes, our position is good,” he said. “If we score 100-150 runs more on Thursday then with a turning wicket we have a very good chance of winning this Test.”

Zaman said he was lucky to have played this Test.“I was with the squad from the start but during the first Test I was about to return to Pakistan before, unfortunately, Imam-ul-Haq got injured and I got this chance of playing my first Test.”

Mohammad Hafeez, who scored a hundred in the drawn first Test, fell to a lazy shot off pacer Mitchell Starc, caught at short mid-off for six.Earlier, Abbas and spinner Bilal Asif (3-23) wrecked Australia for 145 in their innings.

Abbas had Shaun Marsh, in the fourth over of the day, for three and Travis Head for 14 before wrapping up the innings by trapping Starc leg-before for 34.This becomes Abbas’s third five-wicket haul in a burgeoning career of ten Tests.

Asif had removed Aaron Finch (39) and in the last over before lunch trapped Tim Paine leg-before for three.Marnus Labuschagne offered some resistance during his 25 before falling to a freakish run out, backing up too far as a drive from Starc was deflected to the stumps by Yasir Shah with Labuschagne out of his crease.

Abbas, whose first wicket of the match made him the joint second fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets, gave Pakistan an early wicket in the fourth over of the day, removing Marsh with a catch in the slip.

He then had Head caught in the second slip to leave Australia at 56 for four.Leg-spinner Yasir made it 75 for five with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, caught close to the wicket for 13 before Australia lose two more to reach lunch at 91 for seven.

After the Tests both the teams will play a series of three Twenty20 International with the first in Abu Dhabi on October 24. —with inputs from agencies

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 282 (Fakhar Zaman 94, Sarfraz Ahmed 94; N Lyon 4-78)

Australia 1st Innings

Usman Khawaja c Sarfraz b Abbas 3

A Finch c Fakhar b Bilal 39

P Siddle lbw b Abbas 4

S Marsh c Haris b Abbas 3

T Head c Asad b Abbas 14

M Marsh c Asad b Yasir 13

M Labuschagne run out 25

*†T Paine lbw b Bilal 3

M Starc lbw b Abbas 34

N Lyon b Bilal 2

J Holland not out 2

Extras (lb 3) 3

Total (all out; 50.4 overs) 145

Fall: 1-16, 2-20, 3-36, 4-56, 5-75, 6-85, 7-91, 8-128, 9-132

Bowling: Abbas 12.4-4-33-5, Hamza 9-2-27-0, Yasir 19-3-59-1, Bilal 10-3-23-3

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Fakhar Zaman c and b Lyon 66

Mohammad Hafeez c Head b Starc 6

Azhar Ali not out 54

Haris Sohail not out 17

Extras (nb 1) 1

Total (2 wickets; 44 overs) 144

Still to bat: Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, *†Sarfraz Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas

Fall: 1-15, 2-106

Bowling: Starc 4-0-22-1, Siddle 6-0-28-0, Lyon 20-3-59-1, Holland 10-3-17-0, Labuschagne 4-0-18-0

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (India) and Richard Illingworth (England). TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)