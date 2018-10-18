Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter

A suspected street criminal was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police in Sachal locality on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the encounter took place when police personnel busy in routine snap checking intercepted two suspects riding a motorcycle near Suparco Road. The suspects, instead of surrendering, opened fire at the police and tried to flee. The police fired back and killed one of the suspects, but the other managed to escape from the scene.

Sachal Station House Officer Farrukh Sheharyar said the police had seized the motorcycle and found a pistol and Rs100,000 on the deceased. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later to a morgue, where the suspect was identified as Liaquat Khaskheli.

The SHO said the encounter took place when Liaquat along with his companion were trying to flee after looting Rs100,000 and a cell phone from a citizen, Muhammad Ali. He added the deceased hailed from Nawabshah district and lived in Bhains Colony in Karachi. He was said to be a wanted criminal in various cases and he had also been arrested by Saudabad police in the past. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.