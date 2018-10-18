BMP for mainstreaming Balochistan

LAHORE: Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Anjum Nisar on Wednesday said Balochistan will be given due importance this year in the upcoming Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) polls.

It would help mainstream the province so its business community could bring their issues in front of the government, he said. “Our efforts and sincerity will help gain a fair position in the forthcoming annual election of the FPCCI, despite ruling group UBG’s overconfidence.”

Nisar noted that the other national chambers of the world were playing a major role in globalisation; economic policies; formulations and in economic diplomacy. However, the FPCCI’s role was negligible and the institution was facing rapid deterioration, which could be depicted by their absence in making of national policies.