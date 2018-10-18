‘TDAP must participate in UK fairs’

KARACHI: The Economic and Trade Division of Pakistan’s High Commission in London has recommended the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to ensure participation in various fairs and exhibitions in UK to promote garment and textile sector exports.

“Textile sector, which is the mainstay of our export basket, has suffered a decline which is mainly responsible for the overall decline in our exports. Decline in exports of not knitted garments and home textile suffered big decline in absolute terms,” a report received at TDAP noted. The division’s report notes that within the value-added textile group, a large market exists in UK for knitted and non-knitted garments, which is currently exploited by the Bangladeshi exporters. The combined size of this market was around £13 billion in which Bangladesh enjoys 19 percent and Pakistan enjoys only 4.0 percent market share.

TDAP has been recommended to participate in MODA fair for promoting garments and footwear products. MODA Fair is an important international exhibition focusing on garments, footwear and accessories, which was held in August every year.