Another journalist shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: A journalist was shot dead by unidentified men in the limits of Hattar Police Station here on Tuesday.

Suhail Ahmad, 30, a resident of Hattar village, worked as a reporter for a local newspaper, K2, and a news channel in Haripur.

He was going home from district courts when unidentified men shot him dead.

According to an initial investigation, Suhail Ahmad was shot multiple times and he died on the spot.

It may be recalled that another journalist Bakhsheesh Elahi working for the same K2 newspaper was also shot dead by unidentified motorcyclist in June last year. His killers are yet to be arrested.