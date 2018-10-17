7 girl students among 16 die in 2 road accidents

ISLAMABAD: Sixteen people, including girl students and children, were killed and several others injured in two different road accidents in Sargodha and Kandhkot on Tuesday. In the first accident eight people, including seven girl students, were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a school van in Sargodha. According to reports the injured were shifted to a hospital. In Kandhkot at least eight people, including three children, died and six others injured when a speeding train hit a motorcycle rickshaw at an open railway crossing here on Tuesday.

According to sources, Peshawar-bound Khushal Khan Khattak Express hit a rickshaw which was trying to pass through an open railway crossing. The injured were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.