Unseeded Bilal stuns fourth seed Pranav

KARACHI: Bilal Asim from Lahore stunned Nepal’s Pranav Manandhar in the NEMOZ ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-2 at DA Creek Club on Tuesday.

Unseeded Bilal defeated fourth seed Pranav 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the singles category. Taha Aman beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-2, 6-3. In the quarter-finals, top seed Hasheesh Kumar will face Zain, Bilal is to face Taha, Ashar is up against third seed Yahya Ehtisham, and second seed Aarav Hada from Nepal will play against Yahya Luni.

In doubles quarter-finals, the pair of Zain Ehtisham and Ammar Ismail defeated the duo of Ayan Khan and Taimoor Khan 6-1, 6-2. The pair of Yahya Ehtisham and Taha Aman won against the duo of Bilal Asim and Ahmed Nael 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.

The top seed pair of Aarav Hada and Pranav Manandhar from Nepal and second seed pair of Hasheesh Kumar and Ashar Mir got byes in the quarters. Speaking at the opening ceremony, tournament director Khalid Rehmani announced that a national level tennis championship for juniors and seniors would be held in Karachi in the first week of November.