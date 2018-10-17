Yadav replaces injured Thakur for first two Windies ODIs

NEW DELHI: India pace bowler Umesh Yadav will replace Shardul Thakur in the squad for the first two One-day Internationals against the West Indies, India’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

Yadav claimed 10 wickets in the match when India thumped the visitors in Hyderabad last week to clinch a 2-0 Test series win.The contest was one to forget for his fellow paceman Thakur, however, who bowled 10 balls on the opening morning before pulling up injured.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said that Thakur, who was originally named in the squad for the opening two ODIs, had suffered a right adductor tendon injury and was ruled out of the series.

Yadav, who was overlooked for India’s successful Asia Cup campaign last month, played the last of his 73 ODIs against England at Lord’s in July.India play five ODIs against the West Indies with the first match on Sunday in Guwahati.The teams will then play three Twenty20 internationals.