Train in vain

This is to draw the attention of the minister of the railways to the dilapidated condition of trains. People who travel in the economy class face many problems. Many have complained about uncomfortable seats and dirty washrooms.
The authorities concerned should take notice of these challenges and take proper steps to ensure that our trains are properly maintained so that passengers don’t have to face any problems.
Areeba Iqbal
Karachi
