CITY PULSE: Annual dinner at KU Int’l Relations Department

The University of Karachi’s International Relations Department will hold the annual dinner for their students and alumni at 6:45pm on October 27 at the University Staff Club of the varsity. The last date for registration is October 19. Visit www.kuird.edu.pk for more details.

Fusion of Colours

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Ajab Khan and Shahid Ali’s art exhibition titled ‘Fusion of Colours’ until October 18. The two-man show features landscape paintings. Call 021-35371914 for more information.