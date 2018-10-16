Chinese Communist Party delegation calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese delegation of Communist Party of China called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Zardari House Islamabad on Monday evening.

The delegation was comprised of minister of International department of CPC Song Tao, Sun Haiyan, DG of IDCPC Ma Xuesong, Deputy DG, Ms. Zheng Junlv, Director and Interpreter, Qi Wei, Director, Hu Xiaodong, Deputy Director, Ambassador Yao Jing, First Secretary Mei Jing and Third Secretary Chen Yongpei. At this occasion, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Faisal Karim Kundi were also present.