Tue October 16, 2018
Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 16, 2018

Pakistan set to have new domestic cricket system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket is all set to have a new domestic cricket system in place starting from next year.

The Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan’s long-standing vision on domestic cricket affairs is to be given a practical shape with the help of Cricket Committee that is expected to be formed shortly. Besides other important issues relating international cricket and Pakistan Super League (PSL), the meeting held between Prime Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday also discussed making the domestic cricket qualitative rather than quantitative.

The PCB incumbents are only waiting for the conclusion of ongoing season to introduce new domestic system for which a Cricket Committee consisting of former Test cricketers and PCB officials would be formed in due course of time. The main objective of the committee would be to first suggest making the domestic cricket in line with the Imran Khan vision and then to oversee the implementation of this new system. Over the years, the domestic cricket had been the victim of a cruel treatment from all around. All these years it had been subservient to international cricket. More focus had always been on international cricket. The domestic cricket received a telling blow ever since international T20 leagues started luring quality cricketers. Majority of quality cricketers prefer getting fit and be ready for these leagues at the expense of domestic cricket. With no clear rules and regulations adopted for players’ participation, domestic cricket continues to suffer.

It is important on the part of chairman PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to avoid naming those cricketers on the Committee who have multiple interests; only those should be preferred who have one challenge to confront and that is to improve the plight of domestic cricket.

Admitted that domestic cricket desperately is in need of overhaul, making it capable of throwing genuine talent up for international cricket, arguably, it is the junior and age restricted cricket that is more important for the country. Look at neighbours, India are now world and Asian junior champions. The country has invested more on junior cricket in recent times than they did at first class level. Best coaches and trainers had been hired for junior players grooming. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also ensured that those who have got genuine age should be allowed to play age restricted cricket.

In Pakistan, though the system is in place, tougher measures are required to pick the player falling in that particular age category. Secondly there is no criterion to ensure selection of talented junior players. Coaching standard at city and regional level especially for budding players is eating up whatever talent is there. So it is more important for the PCB to chalk up a plan for the development of youth, making them technically and mentally fit and ready for top level domestic cricket. Pakistan domestic cricket is confronted with more challenges than mere its restrictions to limited players. PCB can raise the standard of international cricket but for that the board needs sincere people and sincere efforts.

