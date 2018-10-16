Strict enforcement of helmet use ordered

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed Lahore traffic police to strictly ensure implementation of order for wearing safety helmet throughout the metropolis and sought details of challans issued to violators.

Petitioner Muhammad Azhar Siddique pleaded that accidents had been decreased after strict implementation of order for helmet wearing. He pointed out that previously the court had ordered traffic police to enforce helmet wearing on The Mall and requested the court to extend the order to entire city. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi issued the required directions to traffic police and directed it to provide report regarding challans issued over violation of helmet wearing order.