Collateral damage

A few days back, the government announced its decision to charge higher rates on CNG – a move that will directly impact lower-income groups who frequently use public transport.

Another group that is likely to be affected by the sharp rise in CNG prices is students who use public transport to attend college and universities. The government should take immediate steps to ensure that students aren’t adversely affected by the changes in CNG prices. Efforts must be taken to provide students with cheaper modes of travel so that exorbitant CNG rates don’t discourage them from attending schools and universities on a regular basis.

Huda Owais

Karachi