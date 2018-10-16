Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Prosecution witness cross-examined in Perween Rahman murder case

A prosecution witness was cross-examined on Monday at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) by a defence attorney in the Perween Rahman murder case.

As witness Noor Rashid recorded his statement before the ATC, the court permitted the defence attorney to cross-examine the witness. After the cross-examination, the ATC adjourned the hearing till October 22 when some other witnesses will be cross-examined by the defence counsel.

As many as five witnesses have recorded their statements before the ATC in the murder case. During Monday’s proceedings, an attorney for the complainant, Advocate Salahuddin Panhor, claimed that he himself and witnesses were not being provided due security by the government.

Stating that his life was under threat due to lack of security, the lawyer referred to an order passed by the Supreme Court that made the authorities concerned bound to provide due security to the counsel and witnesses.

He lamented that the apex court order was not being complied with.

Perween Rahman, then director of the Orangi Pilot Project, was gunned down in March 2013 by four men in a targeted attack near Banaras flyover in Orangi Town. She was a vocal activist who frequently criticised land and water mafia in the city.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down