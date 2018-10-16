Prosecution witness cross-examined in Perween Rahman murder case

A prosecution witness was cross-examined on Monday at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) by a defence attorney in the Perween Rahman murder case.

As witness Noor Rashid recorded his statement before the ATC, the court permitted the defence attorney to cross-examine the witness. After the cross-examination, the ATC adjourned the hearing till October 22 when some other witnesses will be cross-examined by the defence counsel.

As many as five witnesses have recorded their statements before the ATC in the murder case. During Monday’s proceedings, an attorney for the complainant, Advocate Salahuddin Panhor, claimed that he himself and witnesses were not being provided due security by the government.

Stating that his life was under threat due to lack of security, the lawyer referred to an order passed by the Supreme Court that made the authorities concerned bound to provide due security to the counsel and witnesses.

He lamented that the apex court order was not being complied with.

Perween Rahman, then director of the Orangi Pilot Project, was gunned down in March 2013 by four men in a targeted attack near Banaras flyover in Orangi Town. She was a vocal activist who frequently criticised land and water mafia in the city.