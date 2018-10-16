After NA-243 victory, PTI confident of winning NA-247 and PS-111 by-polls

After emerging triumphant in the July 25 general elections in Karachi by winning most of the national and Sindh assembly seats, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has shown by winning the October 14 by-poll in NA-243 that it is still a potential force in the city and likely to easily win the by-polls scheduled to be held in NA-247 and PS-111 on Sunday.

PTI candidate Alamgir Khan won in NA-243, a constituency where Prime Minister Imran Khan had won in the general elections, by securing 37,035 votes against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Aamir Waliuddin Chishti, who acquired 15,434 votes.

Premier Khan had bagged 91,358 votes and defeated his opponent – the MQM-P’s Ali Raza Abidi – with a margin of over 65,000 votes. However, because of the low turnout, a common practice observed in by-polls, the PTI votes in the constituency have fallen significantly.

Confident of winning the NA-243 seat easily because of the middle-class neighbourhoods lying in the constituency, the PTI had chosen Alamrgir, a prominent civic rights activist who founded the ‘#FixIt’ campaign, to contest in the constituency vacated by the party supremo.

The constituency includes Bahadurabad, Sharfabad, Hasan Square, Panama Centre, Baitul Mukarram Mosque, Shanti Nagar, Mujahid Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and some parts of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Alamgir belongs to an influential Mehsud family and is a grandson of the late senator Sakhi Jan. He gained fame on social media owing to his unique protesting style. The activist fixes open manholes on main roads after displaying photos of high government officials, such as the chief minister, alongside manholes with the message ‘Fix it’.

His cousin, Saifur Rehman, who also gained prominence after leading the campaign for justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud, a South Waziristan native who was killed in a fake police shootout in Malir in January, had already won in the neighboring NA-242 constituency on a PTI ticket.

Analysts believe that political parties, except the MQM-P, were hesitant to contest the by-polls as the political atmosphere was fully in favour of the PTI. The MQM-P, which has won in the constituency in the past several elections, seems still reeling from its inner crisis. In the beginning, the MQM-P decided to field a central leader, Faisal Sabzwari, but, after the PTI fielded Alamgir, it decided to change the candidate and fielded Chishti for the October 14 contest.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, as expected, is not showing interest in the city’s various urban constituencies, including NA-243, and only focused on the by-poll in PS-87, a constituency comprising the rural areas of Malir. The PPP won the PS-87 seat by securing 32,241 votes, but in its stronghold, the PTI also showed its strong presence by bagging 12,448 votes.

Fulfilling the formalities, the PPP had awarded a ticket to Hakim Ali Jiskani, a less known leader from NA-243. Encouraged by its victory in NA-243, the PTI hopes to win in NA-247 and PS-111, the constituencies comprising posh areas of Clifton and DHA along with lower-income areas of Kalapul and Burns Road, analysts believe.