Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Polling peacefully held in KP for one NA, nine PA seats

PESHAWAR: Polling was peacefully held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday for one National Assembly and nine provincial assembly constituencies.

The polling process started at 8am and continued till 5pm without a break amid tight security.

The candidates of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced the contestants of the opposition parties that had joined hands to give a tough time to the Imran Khan-led party.

A total of 59 candidates, including seven for the one National Assembly seat and 52 for nine provincial assembly seats, were in the run.

NA-35 Bannu was one of the seats that were won by Prime Minister Imran Khan who retained NA-95 Mianwali and vacated the remaining ones.

PK-3 Swat was vacated by Haider Ali of PTI, PK-7 by Dr Amjad Ali of PTI, PK-44 Swabi by Asad Qaiser of PTI, PK-61 and PK-64 by Pervez Khattak of PTI, PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan by Ali Amin Gandapur of PTI and PK-53 Mardan was vacated by Haider Hoti of ANP.

The elections for two provincial assembly seats were postponed when Haroon Bilour of ANP, who was contesting for PK-78 Peshawar, and Ikramullah Gandapur of PTI running for PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan were killed in separate terror attacks.

As many as 2.299 million registered voters exercised their right of franchise in the by-polls. And the number of registered male voters was 1.151 million and 0.878 million were women voters.

A total of 158 candidates, including three women, were in the run for the by-elections against one NA and nine PA seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The by-election was held on NA-35 constituency Bannu and nine provincial assembly seats, including two each in Swat, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan and one each provincial assembly seat in Swabi, Peshawar and Mardan.

The nine PK seats where the election was held included PK-3 and PK7 Swat, PK-61 and PK-64 Nowshera, PK-97 and PK-99 in Dera Ismail Khan, PK-78 Peshawar, PK-44 Swabi and PK53 Mardan.

The polling started at 8pm and continued till 5pm without any break. However, the voters who were present on premises of the polling stations were allowed to cast votes.

APP adds: The NA-35 Bannu seat fell vacant after Imran Khan vacated it seat and retained his National Assembly seat from his native Mianwali district.

The PK-3 Swat seat was been vacated by PTI’s Dr Haider Ali, PK-7 Swat by PTI’s Dr Amjad Ali, PK-44 Swabi by Asad Qaiser, PK-53 Mardan by Ameer Haider Hoti of ANP, PK-61 and PK-64 Nowshera by former chief minister Pervez Khattak.

The election for PK-78 Peshawar could not be held due to the martyrdom of ANP’s Haroon Bilour in a terrorist attack during the election campaign. The PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan was vacated by PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed