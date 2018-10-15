National Karate title goes to Wapda

LAHORE: Wapda won the 26th National Karate Championship that concluded at Quetta’s Ayub National Stadium (PSB Coaching Centre) on Sunday. Teams from all the affiliated units of Pakistan Karate Federation - Wapda, Army, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Islamabad participated in the championship. In 26th National Men’s Karate Championship Wapda won six gold medals and one silver medal and with 170 Points secured first position. Army won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals and with 95 points secured second position. Pakistan Railway won two silver and one bronze medal and with 65 points got third position. Asif Ali declared best emerging player of the championship and Ms Qura tul Ain received trophy for best technical official. Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker National Assembly was the chief guest at closing ceremony of the championship. He distributed medals, shield and trophies to the winners.