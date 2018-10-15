Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

National

BR
Bureau report
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

U-turns on Peshawar Ring Road demanded

PESHAWAR: The villagers on both sides of Ring Road and motorists have expressed concern over frequent accidents on the busy route and demanded the authorities to introduce 'fish bellies' in U-turns to avoid traffic mishaps.

Road accidents happen frequently on the Ring Road from Hayatabad up to Grand Trunk Road and further towards Charsadda Road and Pajjagi Road due to speedy traffic.

There are few traffic wardens deployed on the busy road to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Besides, there are neither any speed bumps ahead of these U-turns nor any other measures taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and prevent accidents.

"Speed bumps were introduced at some of the U-turns at the request of the villagers who were fed up with the daily road accidents, claiming lives of locals and seriously injuring others. However, these bumps were removed a couple of months ago on the directives of a former chief secretary of the province," a villager said.

He added the speed bumps have now re-surfaced in all the places from where these had been removed. However, there is no speed bump ahead of any U-turn on Ring Road where these are needed.

Over 50 per cent of the city's traffic has already been diverted to the Ring Road since the start of the construction work on the Bus Rapid Transit project last year. However, no measures were taken to avoid accidents, especially on U-turns there.

Many drivers suggested that 'fish bellies' like those introduced on GT Road and the University Road a few years ago should be made on all U-turns on Ring Road. The motorists and villagers on both sides of the Ring Road have been demanding the introduction 'fish bellies' in recent years but the government and the concerned department never heeded the matter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed