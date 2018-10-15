Workers convention of National Party Punjab held in Lahore

LAHORE: Workers convention of National Party Punjab was held here on Sunday. Ayub Malik was elected president of Punjab along with Talib Hussain as general secretary. Professor Tauseef Ahmed acted as chief election commissioner along with Senator Tahir Bizenjo and Jan Mohamed Bulaidi acted as members’ election commission.

Earlier, Talib Hussain, outgoing secretary general, presented report of last tenure after which members of the convention presented their observations on the report. Joseph Francies, central leader of NP, lauded the role played by NP for fighting for the rights of the minority.

Agha Sattar and Jan Muhammad, central information secretary, lauded the role played by NP Punjab for the rights of marginalised segments of society. Senator Tahir Bizenjo spoke at length about the need of an ideological party in Punjab. He said without an ideology a political party cannot play its due role for social change in a decadent society.

Senator, Mir Hasil Hasil Khan Bizenjo, central president, of the party had taken oath from the new office-bearers of the party. Ayub Malik, new president, said that NP is a party of marginalised segment and that of subjugated nations, and a continuation of NAP. The convention was attended by 200 councillors from 25 districts of Punjab.